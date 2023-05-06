IMPD: 4 shot, 3 killed in overnight shootings

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A pair of overnight shootings in Indianapolis left three people dead and a juvenile male in critical condition, police say.

2 shot, killed on near north side

Just after midnight, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a shooting at East 21st Street and Central Avenue. That’s just north of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park on the city’s near north side.

Police arrived and found a woman and a man who had been shot. Both died at the scene.

IMPD says it is still early in the investigation and there are currently no suspects or witnesses.

Anyone with information was asked to call Det. Colton Smith at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-7435. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS or crimetips.org.

1 dead, juvenile injured on east side

The second overnight shooting took place just before 2:30 a.m. in the 7800 block of Red Mill Drive. That’s a neighborhood near the intersection of 38th Street and Franklin Road on Indy’s far east side.

Officers arrived and found a juvenile male and another male with gunshot wounds.

The unidentified male was pronounced dead at the scene.

The juvenile male was taken to a local hospital and was said to be in critical condition.

Police did not provide any additional information.

Anyone with information on the shootings is asked to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-7435. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS or crimetips.org.