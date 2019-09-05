Coroner: 10-year-old girl was strangled

Police on Sept. 1, 2019, were seeking information on the location of 10-year-old Skylea Carmack, missing from Gas City, Indiana. (Provided Photo/ISP)

GAS CITY, Ind. (WISH) — A coroner has confirmed investigator’s beliefs regarding the death of a 10-year-old girl.

Dr. Scott Wagner of the Fort Wayne Forensic Examination Unit at St Joseph’s Hospital says that Skylea Carmack was strangled.

Her official cause of death is asphyxia by strangulation and the manner of death was homicide.

Skylea Carmack was reported missing Saturday night. Her body was found inside a trash bag near a shed behind her home early Wednesday morning.

Amanda Carmack, 34, has been arrested for the murder of Skylea Carmack. She is now in the Grant County Jail on preliminary charges of murder, neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury, strangulation and domestic battery resulting in serious injury.

Police believe Skylea was killed between 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Around 3 a.m. Wednesday, her body was found inside of a trash bag behind a shed. That shed is located behind her home.

Six other children have been removed from the home and placed with the state Department of Child Services.

Police have not released a motive for the killing.

Hundreds of people gathered Wednesday night at the Gas City Library for a vigil honoring the young girl’s life.