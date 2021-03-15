Coroner IDs victims in quadruple homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Marion County Coroner’s Office has identified the victims of a quadruple homicide that also involved an Amber Alert and a SWAT standoff.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to 253 N. Randolph St. just after 9:30 p.m. on Saturday. A total of five people were found shot, four fatally.

The deceased have been identified as:

Anthony Johnson, 35

Dequan Moore, 23

Eve Moore, 7

Tomeeka Brown, 44

The victim who survived the shooting was taken to a hospital where her condition is described as stable.

Police identified 25-year-old Malik Halfacre as the suspect. Investigators said he fled the scene with 6-month-old Malia Halfacre, triggering an Amber Alert in the early morning hours of Sunday.

Malik Halfacre. (Provided Photo/IMPD)

Malia was found safe around 5:30 a.m.

The search continued for Malik Halfacre, who was considered armed and dangerous.

IMPD received a tip on Sunday afternoon that led them to a house at 6200 block of Eastridge Drive on the city’s east side. For more than three hours, attempts were made to get Halfacre to exit the home.

He was unarmed found in the attic and taken in to custody.

Online jail records list preliminary charges for Halfacre as murder, robbery an attempted murder.

News 8 has reached out to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office for a probable cause affidavit.

A News 8 story from May 2017 says Halfacre was arrested for shooting a man. Online court records indicate Halfacre took a plea agreement in early 2018 for pointing a firearm. Charges of aggravated battery and carrying a handgun without a license were dismissed.