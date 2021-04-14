Crime Watch 8

Crime Stoppers seeks Kia with damage after woman dies in fatal hit-and-run

Indianapolis metropolitan police on April 5, 2021, released this stock photo of the type of vehicle, a 2013-2015 Kia Optima, believed to have been involved in an April 4, 2021, fatal hit-and-run crash. (Provided Photo/IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana has issued an alert as police seek a damaged car believed to be involved in the fatal hit-and-run of a woman on April 4.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called around 9:30 a.m. April 4 to the 5300 block of East 38th Street, near Emerson Avenue.

Tnielle McNeal, 45, was hit while crossing 38th Street when hit by an eastbound vehicle, Crime Stoppers said in a news release issued Tuesday.

Video later showed the hit-and-run happened about 2:30 a.m. April 4.

Investigators found car parts at the scene from a white Kia Optima made from 2013-2015. The car will have damage on its front corner of the passenger side; a quarter panel from in front of the tire was found at the scene. The Kita also will be missing its passenger-side mirror assembly.

Anyone with information about this hit-and-run was asked to call the IMPD hit-and-run office at 317-327-6549 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.