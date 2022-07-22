Crime Watch 8

Docs: Carmel husband of day care owner charged with child molestation

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — An investigation initiated by the Carmel Police Department in March has resulted in the charging of a Carmel man for child molestation.

According to Hamilton County court documents, David Abshire, 65, is the husband of a woman who owns and operates an in-home day care for children in Carmel. There, police say in court documents, Abshire abused a girl, who is now 4 years old, reportedly “100 times” over the course of several months beginning before last August.

The inappropriate touching committed by Abshire occurred only at the day care within the playroom, according to court documents. In a forensic interview in March, the toddler confirmed that Abshire would only act when Abshire’s wife was out of sight. The toddler was told by Abshire to not tell her parents.

In March, the toddler’s parents reported the abuse.

On Wednesday, a Hamilton County judge issued a warrant for Abshire’s arrest. He was booked at the Hamilton County Jail later that day and released on bond. Abshire’s initial hearing is set for Thursday.