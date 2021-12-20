Crime Watch 8

Docs: Driver thought he hit someone before fleeing scene of hit-and-run that killed 11-year-old boy

A warrant for the arrest of John Killough Jr. was obtained on Dec. 14, 2021. (Provided Photo/IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The man arrested for his involvement in the hit-and-run that killed an 11-year-old boy on Dec. 11 acknowledged he thought he hit someone before fleeing the scene, according to court documents.

Kyson Beatty was driving a 80cc Yamaha motorcycle southbound on South Tibbs Avenue when he collided with a Freightliner rollback tow truck driven by 52-year old John Killough Jr., which was traveling east on Wicker Road. Beatty was pronounced dead and Killough Jr. fled the scene.

The passenger in the truck told authorities he heard a thump and asked Killough Jr. what he was doing as he drove away. Killough Jr. said he thought he hit someone and told the passenger he couldn’t be caught driving the truck.

Killough Jr. has been declared a habitual traffic violator, according to court documents.

He was arrested Saturday, a week after the crash, and is charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death or catastrophic injury and operating a vehicle while a habitual traffic violator causing death.