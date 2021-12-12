Crime Watch 8

IMPD seeks ‘vehicle of interest’ after 11-year-old boy killed in hit-and-run

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Dec. 12, 2021, shared photos of "a vehicle of interest" in a fatal hit-and-run of an 11-year-old boy on the previous day. (Photo Provided/IMPD via Twitter)
by: Jacey Crawford and Gregg Montgomery
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police on Sunday asked for the public’s help to find a “vehicle of interest” after a hit-and-run crash killed an 11-year-old boy Saturday afternoon on the city’s southwest side.

Around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to reports of a fatal hit-and-run at the intersection of Wicker Road and South Tibbs Avenue. That’s west of State Road 37.

Police said the boy was riding a small motorcycle when he was struck by the vehicle. He died at the scene. A cross erected at the crash scene identified the boy as Kyson Beatty.

IMPD late Sunday afternoon shared photos of “a vehicle of interest” in photos on Twitter.

has release no information about a possible suspect.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the IMPD Hit and Run Office at 317.327.6549 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS). 

