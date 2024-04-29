Family of 12-year-old fatally struck on Indy’s west side demands answers

12-year-old Monterious Crowe, who was killed after being hit by a car on Indianapolis' west side on April 26, 2024. (Provided Photo/China Crowe)

false

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 12-year-old boy died Friday morning after a hit-and-run in an alley on the west side of Indianapolis.

Now, his family is demanding answers on the circumstances surrounding his death.

Monterious Crowe left home that morning at about 6:35 a.m. Friday and told his mom he had a place to stay. He took a trash bag of clothes with him.

Just before 9:20 a.m. Friday, Indianapolis police were sent to the 500 block of North Elder Avenue in Haughville on a report of a person down. Upon their arrival, they found Crowe’s body, but had not identified him.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His family still had not been told about his death.

His mother became worried when she did not hear from him and began searching frantically. That search continued until Sunday, when she got a call that Crowe’s phone and clothes had been found near a body later identified as Crowe.

12-year-old Monterious Crowe. (Monterious Crowe family) 12-year-old Monterious Crowe. (Monterious Crowe family) 12-year-old Monterious Crowe. (Monterious Crowe family)

His family is left searching for clarity about how he died and why.

“He doesn’t know anybody in this area, he’s never even been over here,” Crowe’s aunt Zakiya Cole Morris told News 8 about the area his body was found.

Crowe’s family said they believe he may have been fleeing from someone when it happened.

Above all, the family is seeking justice for Crowe and asks anyone with information to come forward.

“That’s all I want is justice, for me and my family, whoever you are and whatever you did,” Morris said. “If it was an accident, whatever it was, you don’t leave a 12-year-old child in an alley, you don’t leave your child in an alley, you don’t leave a niece or a nephew in an alley.”

Crowe’s family is remembering him as a loving friend, sibling and son.

“He was just a happy child, he loved to go play with his friends,” Morris said. “He loved basketball, just a typical 12-year-old child.”

Anyone with information should reach out to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Crash Investigations Office by calling 317-327-6549 or emailing Detective Eric Snow at eric.snow@indy.gov.