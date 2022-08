Crime Watch 8

FBI can’t recover data from Greenwood Park Mall shooter’s computer

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The FBI said Thursday the agency cannot recover any information from the laptop computer found in the home of the Greenwood Park Mall shooter.

The laptop was severely damaged. Police found it inside an oven that had been turned on along with a can of butane.

Investigators had hoped the laptop would reveal a possible motive in the shooting that left three people dead.

The FBI is still trying to access the gunman’s cellphone. Police found it in a mall toilet.