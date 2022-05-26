Crime Watch 8

Fishers police arrest 20-year-old man after armed robbery at indoor go-kart facility

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Fishers police have arrested a 20-year-old man in connection to an armed robbery outside of an indoor go-kart facility.

Thomas Wilson faces six charges of armed robbery, three charges of pointing a firearm at another, three charges of intimidation, three charges of theft, and a charge of carrying a handgun without a license. The charges were filed in Hamilton Superior Court 1, which issued a warrant for Wilson’s arrest on May 18. Wilson was formally charged Thursday.

Police were called to a report of an armed robbery shortly after 11 p.m. Dec. 19 at K-1 Speed, 9900 E. 121st St. That’s just southeast of the Cumberland Road overpass for I-69. Witnesses told an officer that a male wearing a ski mask had approached them as they exited the entertainment venue, Fishers police say.

The witnesses told police the male pointed a handgun at them and demanded their money and vehicle keys, court records say. They complied, and then watched the male leave in a dark-colored SUV. No one was injured.

The witnesses also told police the male had been among people racing with them on the facility’s track earlier in the evening, court documents say.

Wilson was found Wednesday at a home in Whitestown, Fishers police say. Multiple agencies including the a U.S. Marshals Service task force assisted in the arrest.

Fishers police say Wilson is from Indianapolis. Jail records say Wilson is from Columbus.

Wilson’s bond was set at $200,000. He remained in the Hamilton County Jail in Noblesville on Thursday afternoon.