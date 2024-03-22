Former chief financial officer arrested on 21 felony charges

WABASH, Ind. (WISH) — A former chief financial officer was arrested on 21 felony charges for embezzling money from two school districts following an investigation by Indiana State Police.

The investigation began in Oct. 2023 when Marion Community Schools alleged significant misappropriation of funds by Scott Bumgardner, 50, of Wabash, during his time as the corporation’s chief financial officer. Subsequent findings by investigators uncovered alleged embezzlement totaling over $26,000 between August and October.

Following the investigation, detectives secured a Grant County arrest warrant for Bumgardner, leading to his remand to the Grant County Jail in December.

Investigators revealed additional instances of theft at the Huntington County Community School Corporation, where Bumgardner had previously served as a business manager. It was revealed that over $458,000 had purportedly been misappropriated between 2018 and 2022. Detectives obtained a Huntington County arrest warrant for Bumgardner. On Tuesday, Bumgardner was arrested and taken to the Wabash County Jail.

Bumgardner was charged with corrupt business influence and 20 counts of theft.