Former Indiana state employee accused of child solicitation, child porn possession

Bradley Keller, 44, of Avon. Keller was arrested Monday after a months-long child porn investigation into Keller. (Provided Photo/Hendricks County jail)

AVON, Ind. (WISH) — A former state employee with the Indiana Office of Technology was arrested Monday following a months-long child pornography investigation dating back to May 2023.

Bradley Keller, 44, was facing felony charges for child exploitation and possessing child pornography.

Court documents say Keller worked at the Office of Technology during Q3 of 2023, but he was not listed as an employee by the Office of Technology as of Wednesday.

A probable cause affidavit obtained by News 8 says investigators with the Avon Police Department received two tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in May and December of 2023.

The tips, both associated with social media accounts owned by Keller, showed Keller uploading multiple videos of child sex abuse onto X and Snapchat.

After tracking Keller from December to March, police conducted a traffic stop on him on Monday in the 1200 block of Dan Jones Road in Avon.

Keller was taken back to the police department for questioning, confirming that he owned the devices and accounts connected to the tips. The interview ended early after Keller requested a lawyer.

Keller was then taken to the Hendricks County jail on a $5,000 bond. He was not listed as an inmate Wednesday morning.

A hearing was set for Tuesday morning. A trial hasn’t been set.