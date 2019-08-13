Homeowner: Video shows kids under 11 left obscene graffiti

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Obscene graffiti was scrawled on a south-side home last week, and the family who lives there says video shows the vandals were no older than 10 or 11.

Homeowner Joshua Hlawnmual said it happened in the middle of the day Aug. 9 while he was out shopping with his family.

His surveillance video shows several kids outside the home. The images were spray-painted on his garage door and mailbox, as well as on Meridian Gardens Lane.

“I saw it on my garage door and also here (the street), the mailbox, and I called police,” Hlawnmual said.

He says the most shocking thing about this incident is how young the vandals appear to be.

“They’re little kids: 10 years, 7, maybe 4, and I don’t know how could those little kids could do this kind of bad stuff,” Hlawnmual added.

However, this isn’t the first time his property has been vandalized or the first crime in the neighborhood. The Meridian Gardens homeowners’ association said neighbors have been looking out for each other.

“We’ve had cars broken into in the neighborhood, houses broken into in the neighborhood. It seems like they slowly … it stops for a little bit then it slowly creeps back in. It’s just one of those things like, what’s next?”said Travis Taylor, homeowners’ association board member.

“Even recently, we as an HOA stick together (more) than ever before because this similar bad stuff not just happens to my family but also my neighbors,” said Hlawnmual.

The HOA said they bought LED lights to place outside of homes for neighbors to keep on at night. They’ve also added lights on mailboxes, hoping those will decrease crime in the area if everyone stays vigilant.

“Little things like that and then proactively ask people to make sure that they’re locking their cars, doing everything possible to try to keep the neighborhood safe,” Taylor said.