IMPD: 3 hurt in shooting near downtown canal

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are searching for a suspect after three people were shot just after midnight Wednesday near the canal walk in downtown Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded just after 12 a.m. to a call of shots fired on the canal near Indiana Avenue.

Officers arrived and identified three adults — one man and two women — who had been shot.

The women were taken to the hospital in stable condition. IMPD says the man refused treatment at the scene.

Investigators believe there was one shooter, but that person has not been identified. It’s possible the victims did not know the shooter, according to IMPD Maj. Mike Leepper.

Multiple witnesses were cooperating with police at the scene. Investigators will look at downtown cameras to see if they picked up the shooting, Leepper says.

Lepper praised the quick response of emergency workers and IMPD officers. Many officers were already downtown for the city’s Fourth of July celebration.

“It’s very disheartening, like anything. There’s people that come downtown to try to have a good time and enjoy themselves and this individual opened fire on these individuals. We’re lucky tonight we didn’t have anybody hurt or killed,” Leepper said. “Our officers are actively investigating this right now and I have no doubt that they will identify and locate the suspect and bring them to justice.”

Anyone with information was asked to contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.