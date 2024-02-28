Search
IMPD finds man dead on Belmont Avenue near Washington Street

by: Gregg Montgomery
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was found dead Tuesday night on Belmont Avenue just south of West Washington Street, Indianapolis police reported early Wednesday morning.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will share the man’s name once his family has been notified, police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a person shot in the 100 block of South Belmont Avenue. That’s next to Indianapolis Public Schools’ George Washington High School.

The man had injuries consistent with trauma, a news release from IMPD said without providing any detail.

The release also did not provide any information on a suspect or what may led to the shooting.

Anyone with information was asked to contact IMPD Detective David Miller at 317-327-3475 or david.miller2@indy.gov.

