IMPD: Indianapolis man arrested, charged in January homicide

Ladrelle Bryant , 41, of Indianapolis. (Provided Photo/IMPD)
by: Daja Stowe
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was arrested on Tuesday in connection to a January fatal shooting on the near north side of Indianapolis, police say.

Ladelle Bryant, 41, has been formally charged with reckless homicide for the Jan. 18 shooting death of 44-year-old Alfred Wombles.

IMPD officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 3300 block of North Kenwood Drive just after 6 a.m. Officers located Wombles with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. That’s a residential area near 34th and Illinois Streets less than a half-mile from the cemetery.

He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, where he died shortly after from his injuries.

Detectives identified and detained Bryant as a person of interest in the case, but after a discussion with the Marion County Prosecutor’s office, he was released.

Homicide detectives continued working with the prosecutor’s office throughout the investigation and issued a warrant for his arrest. Bryant turned himself in at the Community Justice Center and was arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

Bryant was released Tuesday on a $1,450 cash bond. His initial court hearing is set for Thursday at 10 a.m.

