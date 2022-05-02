Crime Watch 8

IMPD investigating 70-year-old man’s ‘suspicious’ death

by: Kyle Bloyd
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The coroner’s office believes a 70-year-old man may have died after being physically assaulted.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office says 70-year-old Jesus Chan Mazariegos died from “possible physical assault resulting in blunt force injuries.”

Mazariegos was found in a parking lot in the 4400 block of Mission Drive. That’s an apartment complex near 46th Street and High School Road.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to the area around 5:30 p.m. on April 25. Person were called on a report of a “person down.”

IMPD is calling it a “death investigation with suspicious circumstances.”

No information regarding a possible suspect has been released.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Man found dead in vehicle at apartments; death ruled a homicide

Crime Watch 8 /

Family: Music legend Naomi Judd ‘lost her battle with mental illness’

Medical /

1st case of bird-to-human transmission of avian flu questioned

Medical /

Put your name on Grand Prix car for $75 in Ride with Rinus campaign

Month of May /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.