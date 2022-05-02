Crime Watch 8

IMPD investigating 70-year-old man’s ‘suspicious’ death

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The coroner’s office believes a 70-year-old man may have died after being physically assaulted.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office says 70-year-old Jesus Chan Mazariegos died from “possible physical assault resulting in blunt force injuries.”

Mazariegos was found in a parking lot in the 4400 block of Mission Drive. That’s an apartment complex near 46th Street and High School Road.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to the area around 5:30 p.m. on April 25. Person were called on a report of a “person down.”

IMPD is calling it a “death investigation with suspicious circumstances.”

No information regarding a possible suspect has been released.