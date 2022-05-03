Crime Watch 8

Man found dead in vehicle at apartments; death ruled a homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A death investigation begun Monday morning in a vehicle at apartments on the west side is now a homicide, Indianapolis police said Monday night.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called just after 11:30 a.m. Monday to the 6400 block of Jaguar Place. That’s in the Darby Court apartments just off West 21st Street east of the I-465 overpass.

Officers arrived to find a man “who appeared to have sustained injuries consistent with trauma,” IMPD said in a news release issued Monday night. Medics at the scene ruled the man as deceased.

IMPD released no information about a possible suspect or what might have led to the death.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will determined the cause of death and confirm the man’s identification.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Christopher Edwards at the IMPD homicide office at 317-327-3475 or at christopher.edwards@indy.gov.