IMPD investigating man’s death in homicide

Illuminated red and blue lights atop an IMPD patrol car. (WISH Photo, File)
by: Divine Triplett
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers are investigating the death of a man who was shot earlier this afternoon.

The shooting happened just before 4 p.m. on the 600 block of West 39th Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man in an alley behind 3914 Byrum Avenue, with consistent gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Methodist Hospital in critical condition. He passed away later in the day.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office has not released the identity of the suspect.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Detective Jesus Soria, Jr. at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475.

