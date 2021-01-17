IMPD investigating southeast side homicide; police seek help identifying suspects

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A homicide investigation on the city’s southeast side is underway, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD said that just before 3 a.m., officers were called to the 2900 block of South Keystone Avenue for a report of a person shot.

Once on the scene, officers found a male victim in the parking lot of a business who had been shot. Responding medical emergency personnel pronounced the person dead at the scene.

Police said that two male suspects attempted to rob two victims in the gas station parking lot but when they refused to comply, one of the suspects shot one of the victims.

Both male suspects fled the scene, getting into a light-colored sedan.

Anyone with information on this deadly incident should contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.