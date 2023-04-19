IMPD makes arrest in January shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Tuesday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested 20-year-old Jermerrell Hubbard for his alleged involvement in a shooting in a residential area on the city’s east side.

At 12:20 p.m. Jan. 7, police were dispatched to the 3400 block of North Grant Avenue on a report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they located a male with gunshot wounds. The man shot, identified as Asati Robinson, was transported to Eskenazi Hospital. IMPD has not shared the man’s condition.

Police investigated the scene and identified Hubbard as a suspect in this incident. Hubbard was arrested and charged with attempted murder.

Anyone with information about this incident was asked to contact Detective Bryan Sosbe at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at Brian.Sosbe@indy.gov.