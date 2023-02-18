Crime Watch 8

IMPD: Man arrested for criminal recklessness after Castleton Square Mall shooting

(Photo Provided/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.) 18-year-old Curtis Wilson.
by: Divine Triplett
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police arrested an 18-year-old man for criminal recklessness after a shooting Friday afternoon at Castleton Square Mall.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say 18-year-old Curtis Wilson was shot during the dispute at the mall and has been released from the hospital. IMPD says Wilson is being held at the Adult Detention Center.

The shooting was the second at Castleton Square Mall this year. The first shooting killed a 16-year-old boy and hurt a man on the night of Jan. 3

Police say the shooting is still under investigation, and they’re searching for others who may have been involved.

No additional details have been provided.

