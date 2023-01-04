Crime Watch 8

16-year-old boy dies, man hurt in shooting outside of Castleton Square Mall

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 16-year-old boy is dead and a man is hospitalized in stable condition after a shooting Tuesday night at Castleton Square Mall, police say.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, just shortly after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched to Castleton Square Mall at 6020 E. 82nd St. on a report of a person shot. When officers arrived they located the boy and the man with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds in the parking lot.

Michael Mason Jr., 16, died in the shooting.

He and the man had taken to St. Vincent Hospital. Mason was in critical condition when taken to the hospital, where he died.

Police have a person of interest in the shooting who is cooperating.

Detectives believe a fight in the parking lot led to the shooting. The relationship of the three people involved in the fight were not immediately known.

The shooting was at the south entrance of the mall next to Forever 21 and H&M.

The mall was evacuated, police said.

Anyone who has information about this shooting is asked to contact Detective Gary Smith at the IMPD Homicide Office IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail the detective at Gary.Smith@indy.gov.

The first two homicides in 2023 in Indianapolis have both involved boys.