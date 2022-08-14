Crime Watch 8

IMPD: One-year-old baby’s death confirmed as homicide

A strip of yellow crime scene tape with police lights in the background. (WISH Photo from file)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police released a statement Saturday evening confirming the death of a one-year-old baby who died May 6.

According to a statement, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found the baby unresponsive just after midnight on May 6., at the 2300 block of Post Drive. They say the baby was a female named Erieomairy Dingui. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition an died later that day.

After further investigation, the Marion County Coroner’s Office confirmed the death as a homicide. They say it was due to “blunt force injuries.”

Anyone with more information should contact Detective Jamie Hoch at the IMPD Child Abuse Office at 317-327-6885.