IMPD: Person found dead on city’s west side, homicide investigation underway
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A homicide investigation is underway on the city’s west side after a person was found dead, police say.
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a report of a person down in the 1100 block of Medford Avenue around 10:23 a.m. on Wednesday. That is just north of 10th Street and east of Tibbs Avenue. Officers arrived and located a deceased person.
IMPD says the investigation is being treated as a homicide.
No further information was immediately provided.
