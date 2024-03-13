Search
IMPD: Person found dead on city’s west side, homicide investigation underway

by: Daja Stowe
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A homicide investigation is underway on the city’s west side after a person was found dead, police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a report of a person down in the 1100 block of Medford Avenue around 10:23 a.m. on Wednesday. That is just north of 10th Street and east of Tibbs Avenue. Officers arrived and located a deceased person.

IMPD says the investigation is being treated as a homicide.

No further information was immediately provided.

