IMPD: Person found shot outside Castleton strip mall

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person was rushed to the hospital Thursday after being found shot at a Castleton strip mall, police say.

At around 5:30 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found a person shot at the Castle Village shopping plaza, located at 6714 E. 82nd Street. That’s between I-69 and U.S. 52, just east of Allisonville Road.

The person was taken to the hospital in critical condition, officers at the scene tell News 8.

Police were still investigating and did not say what led to the shooting or if the shooting happened at the strip mall or somewhere else. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information was asked to contact IMPD.