IMPD releases bodycam of deadly police shooting at 40th, Keystone

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Friday afternoon released bodycam video from a deadly police shooting in September.

It happened back near 40th Street and Keystone Avenue.

The video was shared on the IMPDtv YouTube page.

Police were in the area looking for 42-year-old Darmon Graves Jr. He was wanted on a parole violation.

Police saw Graves in a car and pulled the car over. A woman driving the car got out and walked toward officers.

Graves then got out and pointed a gun at officers.

Police rushed to help Graves after the shooting. Graves died at the scene.

Police found his gun on the ground.

Nobody else was hurt in the shooting.

