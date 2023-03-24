IMPD releases bodycam video from February police shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Friday afternoon released bodycam video from a police shooting on Feb. 25.

It started when an officer pulled over George R. Leachman in a stolen pickup. Video shows Leachman ram the officer’s car and take off.

In the video, the officer can be heard saying, “He’s gonna ram me, and he’s continuing to ram me, my vehicle’s disabled.”

Officers quickly caught up to Leachman on Poplar Road. He had rammed two more police cars. That’s when officers got out and fired at Leachman.

After the shooting, Leachman got out of the truck and officers made the arrest.

He was treated at a hospital for a gunshot wound.

The officers were not seriously hurt. Police did find a gun in the backseat of the pickup.

Prosecutors have charged Leachman with battery on an officer and resisting arrest.

The bodycam footage was released on YouTube.

News 8’s Gregg Montgomery contributed to this report.

Previous coverage