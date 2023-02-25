Crime Watch 8

IMPD: Officers shoot suspect after ramming police cars, injuring 3

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are investigating a shooting that involved officers Saturday evening on Indy’s near east side, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says.

IMPD Public Information Officer Lt. Shane Foley told News 8 that shortly before 5 p.m., police located a stolen black Ford F250 pickup truck near 19th and Campbell Avenue. Officers began to pursue the truck before it stopped, backed up, and rammed into an IMPD car, causing the vehicle to be disabled. The officer in the vehicle was taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor head injuries.

A short time later, officers located and attempted to stop the stolen vehicle, but it resulted in a pursuit that continued in the 300 block of Poplar Road, near Michigan and Emerson. The truck stopped, backed up, and rammed into another IMPD car, causing it to be disabled and again into a third IMPD car. Both officers inside the vehicle received minor injuries and were taken to a hospital for treatment.

According to Foley, at some point, two officers fired shots that struck the male driver of the stolen truck and began rendering aid. The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

IMPD says that a stolen firearm was also from inside the truck. Multiple body cameras were activated and captured the incident, which is being reviewed.

All three officers are expected to be released Saturday night. Officers who fired their guns have been placed on administrative leave, as is standard practice in a police shooting investigation.

No one else was injured during this incident.