Crime Watch 8

IMPD releases image of suspect vehicle in homicide case

(Provided Photo/IMPD)
by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has released an image of a suspect vehicle connected to a recent homicide case.

IMPD is looking for four-door, dark-colored car that may be a Nissan Altima.

Police said the vehicle was seen fleeing the 3800 block of Cornelius Avenue following a homicide on the morning of Nov. 10.

News 8 has reached out to the Marion County Coroner’s Office to confirm the identity of the victim.

If you have any information in the case, please call 317-262-TIPS (8477).

Trending Headlines

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Gillian Anderson brings uncanny ‘Iron Lady’ to ‘The Crown’

Entertainment /

Breakthrough for women: Miami Marlins hire Kim Ng as GM

Sports /

Nintendo is reviving Game & Watch, one of its oldest handhelds from the ’80s

Business /

SpaceX-NASA launch: What to know ahead of Saturday’s Crew Dragon astronaut mission

National /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.