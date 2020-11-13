IMPD releases image of suspect vehicle in homicide case

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has released an image of a suspect vehicle connected to a recent homicide case.

IMPD is looking for four-door, dark-colored car that may be a Nissan Altima.

Police said the vehicle was seen fleeing the 3800 block of Cornelius Avenue following a homicide on the morning of Nov. 10.

News 8 has reached out to the Marion County Coroner’s Office to confirm the identity of the victim.

If you have any information in the case, please call 317-262-TIPS (8477).