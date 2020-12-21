IMPD seeks suspect vehicle after man killed in hit and run

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is searching for a suspect and their vehicle after a man was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Sunday night.

IMPD said the crash happened just after 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of Washington St. and Biltmore Ave.

Police said the vehicle was traveling east bound.

The vehicle is believed to be a black 2011-14 Dodge Charger.

If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stopper at 317-262-TIPS (8477)