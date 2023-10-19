IMPD: Suspect shot by officers on city’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person was shot by police Thursday morning on the south side of Indianapolis.

Around 6:30 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a call for help at a gas station in the 2000 block of Shelby Street near Raymond Street.

Shortly after arrival, officers fired at the suspect. Police did not give an update on the victim’s condition.

IMPD confirms no officers were hurt.

It’s not clear what led to the shooting or why officers were originally called to the scene.

This story is developing and will be updated.