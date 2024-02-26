IMPD to target apartments, site of 2 homicides in 5 days

INDIANAPOLIS (WIBC) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced on Monday that its Northwest District will take steps to increase security in the area after two homicides within a week of each other at The Residence at White River Apartments.

The first homicide was on Wednesday when a man was shot and tried to escape in his vehicle before crashing into a van and then dying from his wounds.

The second one happened on Sunday. IMPD arrived to find a man outside of his car with gunshot wounds.

Both men died on the scene.

In a Facebook post, IMPD announced these actions they plan on implementing:

Increased and additional patrols in the complex.

Assessing the potential for adding additional technology

A Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design assessment from their Community Resource Unit.

Scheduling a neighborhood crime watch meeting with officers and members of Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana in attendance.

IMPD concluded its post by mentioning that the Northwest District is in communication with the management of the apartment complex and that it is cooperating.