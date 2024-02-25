Man fatally shot at north side apartments; second homicide at same complex in 4 days

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was found shot dead in the parking lot of a north side apartment complex early Sunday morning, police say.

The name and age of the person hasn’t been released.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of Gable Lane Drive around 2 a.m. on a report of a person shot. That’s at The Residence at White River Apartment Homes. They’re along the White River just north of 38th Street and I-65 off Knollton Road.

When police arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound lying in the parking lot near a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

IMPD says this is the second homicide to happen at the same apartment complex in the past week, where officers on Wednesday found a man fatally shot inside a car that had crashed into another vehicle.

Investigators are working to determine if there is a possible connection between the two shootings.