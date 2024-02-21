Person found shot dead at apartments on north side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was found shot dead Wednesday afternoon at apartments on the north side, Indianapolis police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was sent shortly after 2:50 p.m. Wednesday to the 3900 block of Gable Lane Drive. That’s at The Residence at White River Apartment Homes. They’re along the White River just north of 38th Street and I-65 off Knollton Road.

No additional information was immediately available from police.

About 10 minutes before the report on Gable Lane Drive, another person was reported to have been found shot on the near-west side.

IMPD about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday was sent to 1101 Burdsal Parkway, the address for Community Spirits liquor store. That’s just a couple of blocks west of the White River. The person shot was in critical condition, IMPD says. No additional information was immediately available.