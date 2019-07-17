Indiana man accused of huffing air duster cans, crashing vehicle

NEWPORT, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A Vermillion County man is facing charges, accused of huffing air duster cans and crashing his vehicle into a tree.

It happened Tuesday night in the 300 block of West Market Street in Newport.

When deputies arrived, they found a car parked on top of an uprooted tree.

(Provided Photo/Vermillion County Sheriff’s Office)

The Vermillion County Sheriff’s Office says officers found air duster cans inside the vehicle, including one in the cup holder of the center console.

Authorities say the driver, 30-year-old Derrick Dougherty of Newport, admitted to officers that he had been “huffing” the dusters prior to the crash.

The sheriff’s office says Dougherty failed field sobriety tests. He was transported to the Vermillion County Jail on $9,000 bond.

He faces a charge of Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated.