Crime Watch 8

Indiana State Police posts add new patrol dogs

The Indiana State Police Post in Indianapolis announced Dec. 3, 2021, that it added a new K-9 team to the district. Trooper Hunter McCord and her K-9 partner Koda recently graduated from the Indiana State Police K-9 academy in Indianapolis. (Photo Provided/Indiana State Police)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The newest member of the police dog squad at the Indiana State Police post in Indianapolis is named Koda.

The German Shepherd recently recently graduated from the Indiana State Police K-9 academy in Indianapolis after 400 hours of “learning obedience, narcotics detection and other K-9 patrol functions,” said a news release issued Friday by state police.

“She is now certified in the detection of Methamphetamine, Cocaine, Crack, Heroin and Ecstasy,” the release added.

At the state police post in Peru, two troopers recently graduated with their police dogs: Andrew Baldwin, a five-year member of the department, with his dog Mack, a 1-year-old Belgian Malinois German Shepherd mix; and Doug Weaver, also a five-year member, with his dog Smitty, a 5-year-old Belgian Malinois-German Shepherd mix.

At the post in Versailles, Trooper Jordan Craig, a six-year member, and his dog Franky, a 1-1/2 year-old Dutch Shephard-Malinois mix, recently graduated.

State police now have 36 police patrol dogs and six explosive-detection dogs.

Trooper Doug Weaver (from left) and dog Smitty, and Trooper Andrew Baldwin and dog Mack. (Photo Provided/Indiana State Police)

Trp. Jordan Craig, K-9 Franky, Supt. Douglas Carter (Photo Provided/Indiana State Police)