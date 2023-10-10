Indiana Supreme Court rejects appeal from Indy triple murder suspect

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Supreme Court will not hear an appeal from a man accused of committing a triple murder in Indianapolis when he was 16 years old.

The state’s highest court confirmed Tuesday it has declined to hear the case of Caden Smith.

Smith faces three counts of murder for the October 2021 shooting deaths of Michael James, Abdullah Mubarak, and Joseph Thomas.

Their bodies were found in a field in the 4400 block of South Meridian Street. Police collected more than 50 shell casings and unfired 9mm bullets at the scene.

Caden’s attorneys had asked the state Supreme Court to throw out evidence against him in the triple murder case.

His attorneys argued police did not have probable cause to search the home.

A Marion County judge agreed, but that ruling was later overturned in a unanimous ruling by the Indiana Court of Appeals.

Smith’s case has been on hold pending the Supreme Court’s decision.

No trial date has been set.

Related coverage