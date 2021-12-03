Crime Watch 8

16-year-old charged as adult in October triple homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 16-year-old is facing multiple charges for a triple homicide that happened on the city’s south side in October, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday.

Caden Smith has been charged as an adult for shooting deaths of Michael James, Abdullah Mubarak and Joseph Thomas.

The prosecutor’s office says Smith faces the following charges:

Three counts of murder

Three counts of felony murder

Three counts of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury

Dangerous possession of a machine gun

Dangerous possession of a firearm

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of marijuana

Resisting law enforcement

On Oct. 12, an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer found the victims on a path surrounded by tall grass near the 4400 block of South Meridian Street.

All three victims were shot multiple times, and several shell casings were found near their bodies.

There were no cell phones, money or wallets located on any of the victims, according to court documents.

Detectives identified Smith as a suspect due to his communication with the victims prior to their murders.

Investigators searched Smith’s residence and located what is believed to be the murder weapon, the prosecutor’s office said.

Online court records do not yet indicate an initial appearance date for Smith.