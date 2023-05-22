Search
Indiana trooper OK after shooting at gas station on east side

Medics and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to a report of shots fired and a "gunshot scene unsafe" at 5 p.m. May 22, 2023, at 7805 Brooksville Road. That's a Speedway gas station and convenience store located southwest of the interchange for I-465. (WISH Photo/Reece Lindquist)
by: Gregg Montgomery
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A trooper was involved in a shooting Monday afternoon at a gas station and convenience store on the east side of Indianapolis, Indiana State Police say.

The trooper is OK, said a tweet from Sgt. John Perrine, a spokesman for state police.

It’s not yet known if anyone else was shot, what may have led to the shooting or whether a suspect is at large.

Medics and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to a report of shots fired and a “gunshot scene unsafe” at 5 p.m. Monday at 7805 Brooksville Road. That’s a Speedway gas station and convenience store located southeast of the interchange for I-465.

Perrine was expected to arrive at the scene by 6 p.m. and provide additional information for the media.

IMPD officers at the scene declined to talk about the shooting. No word was immediately available on whether the area was safe.

(WISH Photos/Reece Lindquist)

