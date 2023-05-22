Indiana trooper OK after shooting at gas station on east side

Medics and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to a report of shots fired and a "gunshot scene unsafe" at 5 p.m. May 22, 2023, at 7805 Brooksville Road. That's a Speedway gas station and convenience store located southwest of the interchange for I-465.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A trooper was involved in a shooting Monday afternoon at a gas station and convenience store on the east side of Indianapolis, Indiana State Police say.

The trooper is OK, said a tweet from Sgt. John Perrine, a spokesman for state police.

It’s not yet known if anyone else was shot, what may have led to the shooting or whether a suspect is at large.

Medics and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to a report of shots fired and a “gunshot scene unsafe” at 5 p.m. Monday at 7805 Brooksville Road. That’s a Speedway gas station and convenience store located southeast of the interchange for I-465.

Perrine was expected to arrive at the scene by 6 p.m. and provide additional information for the media.

IMPD officers at the scene declined to talk about the shooting. No word was immediately available on whether the area was safe.