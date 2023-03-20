Indianapolis experiences multiple shootings in just three days

UPDATE: The Marion County Coroner’s Office has identified two people involved in the series of shootings over the last few days. The man involved who died in the shooting located at the 2400 block of Beckwith Drive has been identified as 29-year-old Julis Simpson. The juvenile who died in the shooting on the 800 block of Chapelwood Blvd has been identified as 16-year-old Corey Duncan.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another tragic shooting in Indianapolis marks a violent stretch for the city. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department reported multiple shootings in the last three days alone. Two people, including a teenager, have been killed and at least six others have been injured.

Early Monday morning, IMPD officers found a man shot on Siene Court near 38th and Post. The victim, who has not been identified, was stabilized with a tourniquet and is currently in stable condition. Investigators believe the shooting was domestic-related.

Over the weekend, two teenagers were shot in separate incidents. One was found dead in the Chapel Hill Village neighborhood, while the other was shot on Dudley Avenue. A 15-year-old has been arrested in connection with the Dudley Avenue shooting, but IMPD has released no other suspect information.

IMPD is troubled by the violence and is urging the community to come together to support one another and share any information they may have.

“People in our community deserve to see another day regardless of whatever the issues may have been, and, unfortunately, another life has been taken. We cannot do this by ourselves. We need our community. We need our community to lean on and support each other,” IMPD Public Information Officer, Samone Burris, said.