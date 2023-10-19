Indianapolis man sentenced to 58 years for February 2021 fatal shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to a little over half a century for his role in a February 2021 fatal shooting on the city’s west side, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced Thursday.

Tavon Macklin was sentenced to 58 years in prison for the fatal shooting of 53-year-old Eugenio Roman. Macklin was convicted of murder and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon after a three-day trial in August.

On Feb. 21, 2021, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a person shot in the 5600 block of West 38th Street. Officers arrived and located Roman unresponsive, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a parking lot.

According to court documents, surveillance video shows Roman walking out of his business, Taqueria El Maguey near 38th Street and Moller Road, and getting into his vehicle. Another vehicle pulls up to Roman’s vehicle, and two suspects get out, accost him, and fire several shots. The suspects can be seen rummaging through the vehicle and Roman’s pockets before fleeing the scene.

Macklin was apprehended in possession of a firearm determined to be the same handgun used in the shooting. A search warrant executed on Macklin’s phone revealed that he was in the same parking lot at the time of the murder, according to a release.

Macklin also faces charges of murder and armed robbery stemming from an unrelated case that occurred in January 2021. That trial is set to begin Nov. 13 at 9 a.m.

Related Coverage