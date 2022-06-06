Crime Watch 8

Indianapolis man sentenced to 75 years from 2019 murder of woman

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was sentenced Monday for murder, attempted murder, and carrying a handgun without a license for shooting and killing a woman in 2019 and seriously injuring another woman.

According to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, Jermaine Lamar was driving Latashia Sims and an unknown woman, Lamar’s girlfriend, home in 2019. During an argument with the unknown woman, Lamar pulled over and fatally shot Sims, who was sleeping in the backseat of the vehicle, before shooting his girlfriend.

“This was the definition of a senseless act with horrific consequences. Ms. Sims tragically lost her life while she was sleeping as a result as a result of the defendant’s choice to escalate a minor dispute with a firearm,” Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said in a statement.

Lamar was sentenced to 75 years in the Indiana Department of Correction for the Nov. 20, 2019, shooting that resulted in the death of Sims, according to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.