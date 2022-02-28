Crime Watch 8

Indianapolis police officer shot, condition unknown; person detained

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis police officer was shot Sunday night, and the officer’s condition was not yet being released.

A medical crew initially was sent at 10:05 p.m. Sunday to a home in the 1600 block of Lexington Avenue. About 7 minutes later, police were sent to a call of “accident/no info” at the same address.

Lt. Shane Foley with the public affairs office of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the officer was taken to Eskenazi hospital.

He says a person of interest has been detained.

Foley says people with information should call 911 to relay any information to officers at the crime scene. People can also call 317-327-3475. IMPD is particularly interested in doorbells cameras that may have captured the shooting.

This story will be updated.