Indy man found guilty in deadly Wes Montgomery Park shooting in 2021

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was found guilty of a 2021 homicide at an Indianapolis park after a two-day trial, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced Wednesday.

Keith Bryant was convicted of murder and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon for his role in the shooting death of 26-year-old Keandre Coleman.

Coleman died in a shooting reported just after 3:30 p.m. May 26, 2021, at Wes Montgomery Park, 3400 North Hawthorne Lane, on the city’s east side. The Marion County Coroner’s Office released Coleman’s identity shortly after he died on May 3, 2022, from his injuries and ruled his death a homicide caused by multiple gunshot wounds.

According to witnesses, Coleman was in his vehicle when Bryant arrived in a gold vehicle. The two were seen talking before Bryant approached Coleman and fired multiple shots.

A search warrant was issued for Bryant’s cell phone and it pinged off a cell phone tower near the park at the time of the shooting. Bryant’s palmprints were also recovered from Coleman’s vehicle, a release said.

On June 17, 2021, Bryant was seen driving the same gold vehicle from the day of the shooting and was arrested on an outstanding warrant. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office formally charged Bryant in July 2022.