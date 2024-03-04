Indy man sentenced 86 years for 2022 murder at smoke shop

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to over eight decades for a 2022 murder at a smoke shop north of downtown.

Jalen Frierson was sentenced to 81 years with 76 executed in the Indiana Department of Correction followed by five years of work release for his role in a shooting that killed 31-year-old Eric Peer in April 2022, a release said Monday.

Frierson will also serve an additional five years in prison for a probation violation.

A jury returned a guilty verdict on two counts of murder and attempted robbery resulting in serious bodily injury in February after a three-day trial.

Prosecutors say Frierson and another suspect, Hakeem Jackson, killed Peer. Jackson pleaded guilty to attempted robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and unlawful possession of a serious violent felon before the trial.

Jackson was sentenced to 21 years with 17 years executed in the Indiana Department of Correction.

Prosecutors say Frierson and Jackson about 7:40 p.m. April 23, 2022, entered a smoke shop in the 1900 block of North College Avenue where Preer was working. They say Frierson fired multiple shots at Preer. After the shooting, the two fled the shop in a vehicle.

A covert robbery detective with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department found the suspects’ vehicle at an apartment complex nearby. A release from the prosecutor’s office said, “A short time later, the vehicle drove toward the interstate where a brief pursuit with law enforcement ensued. When the vehicle came to a stop, Jackson was taken into custody. The murder weapon, a 9mm handgun, was located inside the vehicle.”