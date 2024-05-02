Exploring what different generations struggle with in therapy

Chunia Graves, a mental health advocate and clinical therapist trained in youth mental health, discussed the importance of the topic and addressed stigma that sometimes surrounds it in the Black community. (Provided photo/Chunia Graves)

The diversity of generational experiences influences what individuals bring to therapy sessions, reflecting unique concerns, values, and life stages.

From the digitally native Gen Alpha to the seasoned Boomers, each generation navigates distinct societal challenges, shaping their therapeutic dialogue.

Gen Alpha often grapples with issues related to screen time, cyberbullying, and the pressures of early exposure to social media.

In therapy, Gen Z often discusses mental health struggles caused by social media pressure.

Therapists help them cope and navigate their identity in a changing world.

In contrast, Millennials, burdened by student debt and economic instability, frequently seek support for career-related stressors, mental health stigma, and relationship dynamics influenced by online dating apps.

Meanwhile, Gen Xers, sandwiched between the Baby Boomers and Millennials, confront midlife transitions, such as career shifts, divorce, and caring for aging parents, which become focal points in their therapeutic journeys.

Conversely, Baby Boomers often delve into themes of identity, legacy, and existential reflections as they navigate retirement and aging.

Silent Generation individuals may explore themes of resilience, loss, and reconciliation in therapy, reflecting on a lifetime of societal change.

Understanding these generational differences is essential for therapists to provide tailored support and effective interventions that resonate with their client’s unique perspectives and life stages.