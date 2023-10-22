IU basketball player Mackenzie Mgbako arrested in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana University Basketball freshman forward Mackenzie Mgbako was arrested early Sunday morning in Bloomington, according to the Bloomington Police Department.

The Monroe County Correctional Center confirmed to News 8 that 18-year-old Mgbako was arrested at 3:16 a.m. on Sunday for misdemeanor charges of criminal trespassing and resisting law enforcement at a Taco Bell at 3001 East 3rd Street.

News 8 has requested further information about the arrest from the Bloomington Police Department.

Jail officials said Mgbako was booked into the jail at 3:16 a.m. Sunday on a $1,000 surety bond and $500 cash. He was not listed as an inmate at the jail late Sunday morning.

In a statement to News 8, IU Athletics said, “IU Athletics is aware of the situation. We will continue to gather facts, cooperate with and monitor the legal process, and take further action as the evolving situation warrants.”

Mgbako is a five-star forward from Roselle Catholic High School in New Jersey.