Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Kentucky man arrested, suspected of having a pipe bomb in vehicle

Jorden Perry (Photo Provided/ Columbus Police Department)
by: Hunter Godby-Schwab
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ind (WISH) — Columbus police arrest a man after allegedly locating a pipe bomb in his vehicle whilst in a residential neighborhood on Tuesday.

Shortly before noon, Columbus Police Department officers went to the 700 block of 13th Street, in regard to a possible explosive device inside a vehicle.

Officers did find what looked like a pipe bomb inside the vehicle.

The bomb squad was called and assessed the explosive device, while officers blocked off the 1300 block of Sycamore and Pearl Street for public safety. A member of the local bomb squad removed the pipe bomb from the vehicle.

The device was relocated to an off-site area where it was safely detonated.

As a result of an investigation, CPD officers arrested Jorden Perry, 32, of Kentucky. Perry was transported to the Bartholomew County Jail under suspicion of having the explosive device.

(Photo Provided/ Columbus Police Department)

Crime Map

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Prosecutors charge man shot and...
Crime Watch 8 /
US 31 closed near Main...
Local News /
8 Community Calendar picks: Things...
Local News /
Report: Thanksgiving dinners a little...
Indiana News /
Indianapolis Moms: Busting Breastfeeding Myths
Local News /
Union workers at General Motors...
National News /
Wednesday business headlines
Business /
IU study reveals disparities in...
Indiana News /