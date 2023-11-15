Kentucky man arrested, suspected of having a pipe bomb in vehicle

COLUMBUS, Ind (WISH) — Columbus police arrest a man after allegedly locating a pipe bomb in his vehicle whilst in a residential neighborhood on Tuesday.

Shortly before noon, Columbus Police Department officers went to the 700 block of 13th Street, in regard to a possible explosive device inside a vehicle.

Officers did find what looked like a pipe bomb inside the vehicle.

The bomb squad was called and assessed the explosive device, while officers blocked off the 1300 block of Sycamore and Pearl Street for public safety. A member of the local bomb squad removed the pipe bomb from the vehicle.

The device was relocated to an off-site area where it was safely detonated.

As a result of an investigation, CPD officers arrested Jorden Perry, 32, of Kentucky. Perry was transported to the Bartholomew County Jail under suspicion of having the explosive device.