Crime Watch 8

Kokomo couple arrested for dealing meth and other drugs

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Police arrested two people who they believe are responsible for a series of drug overdoses in Kokomo.

The Kokomo Police Department says they have received multiple calls for drug overdoses throughout January.

Police searched a home on Tuesday morning in the 3800 block of Alameda Boulevard. During the search, police found multiple drugs including methamphetamine, marijuana, 132 miscellaneous pills, and 34 Gabapentin pills.

After the search, police arrested Dominique Williams, 38, and Christina Carls, 38. Both were charged with a felony for possessing and dealing methamphetamine and marijuana.

Police are asking anyone who has information on illegal drug activity to contact the Kokomo Police Department at 765-457-1105.